What we know about Trump’s mass deportation plan and its impact on Latin America

On his first day in office, US President Donald Trump made good on his campaign pledges by announcing a series of border-related policies in an effort to crack down on illegal immigration.

Key to that is a promise of mass deportations. Hundreds of migrants in the US have been arrested and flown out of the country. More will follow.

This has put the US on a potential collision course with governments in Latin America, the original home of most of the United States' estimated 11 million undocumented migrants.

On Sunday (Jan 26), Trump announced sweeping tariffs and sanctions against Colombia for refusing to accept deportation flights, only to roll back those threats when the South American nation backed down.

WHAT IS TRUMP’S DEPORTATION PLAN?

Trump has said his administration will first target undocumented migrants who are criminals before turning to others without legal status.

Overseeing this effort is his "border czar" Tom Homan, the former head of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) who on Sunday defended raiding churches and schools as part of a crackdown on illegal immigration.

Homan views Chicago as "ground zero" of the deportation push.

ICE announced Sunday that it had joined five other federal agencies in "enhanced targeted operations" in Chicago "to enforce US immigration law and preserve public safety and national security by keeping potentially dangerous criminal aliens out of our communities".

According to CNN, immigration enforcement actions were also reported in the Atlanta area, Colorado, Los Angeles and Austin, Texas.

The Washington Post reported that Trump has been unhappy with the number of arrests so far and has directed federal immigration officials to meet higher detention quotas. Citing people with knowledge of internal briefings, the report said Trump was ordering ICE to raise the arrest numbers from a few hundred a day to at least 1,200 to 1,500.

Homan called on Congress to pass additional funding for dealing with those arrested.

"We're gonna need more ICE beds, a minimum of 100,000," he told ABC News.