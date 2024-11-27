US trade partners warn Trump tariffs would harm all involved

Officials from Mexico, Canada and China warned US President-elect Donald Trump's threat of imposing hefty tariffs on goods from the three largest US trading partners would harm the economies of all involved and would risk aggravating inflation and damaging job markets.
In their initial round of responses to Trump's surprise announcement on Monday for a 25 per cent tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico and an additional 10 per cent levy on Chinese goods, until they clamped down on illicit drugs and migrants crossing the border, leaders and other top officials urged dialogue and cooperation.
"To one tariff will come another and so on, until we put our common businesses at risk," Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said during a regular press conference. Sheinbaum said she planned to send a letter to Trump and would seek a call with him to discuss the issue.
In their initial round of responses to Trump's surprise announcement on Monday for a 25 per cent tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico and an additional 10 per cent levy on Chinese goods, until they clamped down on illicit drugs and migrants crossing the border, leaders and other top officials urged dialogue and cooperation.
"To one tariff will come another and so on, until we put our common businesses at risk," Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said during a regular press conference. Sheinbaum said she planned to send a letter to Trump and would seek a call with him to discuss the issue.
Source: Reuters/fs
Also worth reading
Content is loading...