More than 150 dolphins stranded on remote Australian beach

SYDNEY: More than 150 false killer whales have been stranded on an isolated beach in the Australian state of Tasmania, with rescue crews trying to save the majority of the large dolphins that survived the ordeal, authorities said on Wednesday (Feb 19).
Initial checks showed 136 animals were still alive, Tasmania's environment department said in a statement. Reasons for the beachings are unclear.
The endangered dolphins, which can grow up to 6.1m long and weigh up to 1,361kg, resemble killer whales and are named for the orca-like shape of their skull.
They are found in all tropical and subtropical oceans, generally in deep offshore waters, according to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
"Stranding response in this area is complex due to the inaccessibility of the site, ocean conditions and the challenges of getting specialist equipment to the remote area," the statement said.
The dolphins were found stranded on the island state's northwest coast near Arthur River, about 400km from Tasmania's state capital, Hobart.
POORLY UNDERSTOOD
Dozens of sleek and dark-skinned dolphins were pictured on Tuesday wallowing in wet sand as a shallow tide lapped against them.
False killer whales are known as a highly social species that gathers in pods of 50 or more.
The species is often involved in mass strandings that can "wipe out whole schools involving hundreds of animals", according to the Australian Museum.
Little is known about false killer whales, according to a government factsheet, and there are no reliable estimates of their population size.
State wildlife officer Brendon Clark said it would be difficult to refloat the surviving dolphins, which can weigh upwards of one tonne.
"As with any stranding, euthanasia is an option to minimise suffering, and we do have vets on site to help make informed decisions if that is deemed necessary," he told reporters.
It is reasonably common for pods of false killer whales to strand themselves on Australia's beaches. But Clark said it was the first time in 50 years they had beached in that part of Tasmania.
"They haven't displayed this type of behaviour in our waters for a long period," he said.
"They are migratory animals and they roam the open waters around the globe.
"The reasoning behind why they have stranded for the first time in 50 years, we haven't got any intel on that.
"That is something that hopefully post-mortem examination will provide some insight into."