Magyar says Orban has conceded defeat in Hungary election

MAGYAR AMASSED SUPPORT IN 2 YEARS

Magyar burst onto the scene just two years ago, promising to fight corruption and offering better public services, amassing support against a backdrop of economic stagnation, despite an electoral system skewed in favour of Orban's Fidesz party.

Both camps have alleged foreign interference during the campaign in the central European country of 9.5 million people.

During his visit, Vance attacked the alleged interference in Hungary of Brussels "bureaucrats", while Trump has promised to bring US "economic might" to Hungary if Orban's party secures victory.

"MAJOR CRISIS"

After casting his ballot, Orban repeated warnings of a "major crisis" awaiting Europe.

"Fortunately, we have a lot of friends in the world. From America to China to Russia and the Turkish world," he said.

Orban focused on making Ukraine the central topic of his campaign, portraying the neighbouring country, which is fighting off a Russian invasion, as "hostile" to Hungary.

He also vowed to continue his crackdown against "fake civil society organisations, bought journalists, judges (and) politicians".

Maria Toth, a 31-year-old stay-at-home mother of two, told AFP at a Budapest polling station that "it is so important for us that Viktor Orban stays in power".

"I feel Hungary is under siege from so many directions and big powers like Brussels are trying to dictate how we live," she added.

But before the results were in, Andrea Szabo, a senior research fellow at ELTE University's Centre for Social Sciences, said, "If Fidesz wins now, that will clearly mean... a shift towards authoritarianism."