Egypt says shares 'identical' positions with Saudi Arabia on Yemen, Sudan

CAIRO: Egypt said on Monday (Jan 5) it is aligned with Saudi Arabia on the conflicts in Yemen and Sudan, as well as the question of breakaway region Somaliland, at a time of heightened regional instability and growing rivalry with Abu Dhabi.



During talks in Cairo, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan stressed their countries' "identical" positions on "reaching peaceful solutions to the region's crises", an Egyptian presidency statement said.



They said solutions must "preserve the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of states," singling out Sudan, Yemen, Somalia and the Gaza Strip.



The meeting comes against a backdrop of widening differences between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), once close partners in regional politics.



In Yemen, Saudi Arabia and the UAE have long supported rival factions within the fragmented, internationally recognised government, which is largely bound by opposition to the Iran-backed Houthis.



Tensions escalated in December when the UAE-backed separatist Southern Transitional Council captured two strategic provinces, angering Riyadh.