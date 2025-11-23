Eindhoven airport shut after drone sightings, Dutch minister says

AMSTERDAM: Air traffic at Eindhoven airport in the southern Netherlands was suspended on Saturday (Nov 22) after multiple drone sightings, Dutch Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans said on X, adding that “counter-drone equipment is ready to act”.

Brekelmans said an investigation was under way but provided no further details on the source of the drones.

The shutdown affects both civilian and military operations at Eindhoven, which serves dual use. All types of air traffic were halted, the minister said.

The defence ministry said on Saturday that the military used weapons on Friday night against drones spotted above the Volkel air force base, about 40km northeast of Eindhoven. It declined to comment on whether the incidents were connected.