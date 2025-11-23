Drone sightings disrupt traffic at Eindhoven airport

AMSTERDAM: Air traffic at Eindhoven airport in the south of the Netherlands was suspended for several hours on Saturday (Nov 22) evening due to multiple drone sightings, Dutch defence minister Ruben Brekelmans said in a post on X.

Traffic resumed around 11pm local time, Brekelmans said, two hours after he had first reported the disruption.

"Defence has taken measures," the minister said. "Out of security considerations no further information can be shared."

The Dutch military on Friday evening had used weapons against drones sighted above the air force base in Volkel, some 40km northeast of Eindhoven, the defence ministry had said earlier on Saturday.

Eindhoven serves both as a civilian and as a military airport. All types of air traffic were suspended, Brekelmans said.

Asked if it was clear where the drones had come from, the defence ministry had no additional comment.