Elephants and football diplomacy on Starmer's 'historic' China trip

SHANGHAI: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer concluded an official visit to China on Saturday (Jan 31), a four-day tour of Beijing and Shanghai that he described as "historic".

While in the country, Starmer discussed trade, football and elephants with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Here is what to know about the trip.

HISTORIC VISIT

Starmer is the first British prime minister to visit China in eight years.

"They say that eight days is a long time in politics. Try eight years," he said upon arriving in Beijing.

Starmer met with Chinese officials, including Xi, on Thursday.

The two leaders spoke for about three hours - longer than initially scheduled, Downing Street noted.

Clouding the visit was criticism by United States President Donald Trump, who warned that rapprochement between London and Beijing was "very dangerous".

THE WHOLE ELEPHANT

Speaking to business leaders, Starmer summarised his goal in China with a parable.

"President Xi tells the story of blind men being presented with an elephant. One touches the leg and thinks it's a pillow. Another feels the belly and thinks it's a wall," Starmer said.

"Too often this reflects how China is seen. But I profoundly believe that broader and deeper engagement, which we've been talking about all this week, is our way of seeing the whole elephant and therefore building a more sophisticated relationship fit for these times."

Xi echoed calls for engagement, telling Starmer the countries should "strengthen dialogue and cooperation".

FOOTBALL DIPLOMACY

Starmer rarely misses an opportunity to discuss the English Premier League, the world's most-watched football competition, with his foreign counterparts.

On Thursday, Starmer presented Xi Jinping with a football from a recent match between Arsenal - Starmer's favourite club - and Manchester United, which Xi reportedly supports.

Xi, often characterised by Chinese state media as an avid reader of world literature in his youth, also discussed Shakespeare, Starmer said.

OUTCOMES FOR BRITAIN

Starmer faces a challenging situation at home, where he is striving to deliver on campaign promises to reduce undocumented immigration, boost growth and combat the high cost of living.

While in China, Starmer touted the benefits his visit will have for British people, including visa-free travel for UK citizens on stays of less than 30 days, Downing Street said.

A spokesman for Beijing's foreign ministry specified Friday that the measure will come into effect "at an appropriate time upon completing the necessary procedures".

Starmer also highlighted a reduction in customs duties on whisky exports. Downing Street said this would bring in an estimated £250 million (US$343 million) over the next five years.

The prime minister urged business leaders in his delegation to seize opportunities in China, but to do so in a way that benefits Britain, where the cost of living is the "number one concern".

DISCRETION ON HOTSPOT ISSUES

Starmer was tight-lipped on how discussions went over more contentious aspects of the relationship, such as Beijing's treatment of the Uyghur Muslim minority in Xinjiang.

He confirmed that he raised the case of Hong Kong pro-democracy media mogul Jimmy Lai, 78, who is facing years in prison after being found guilty of collusion charges in December.

Starmer noted a "respectful discussion" with Xi about Lai and the treatment of Uyghurs. A British official familiar with the talks confirmed that the subjects had received attention.

"If you engage, you can raise the difficult issues," Starmer said.

The prime minister also said that the strategy played an instrumental role in securing the lifting of sanctions imposed by Beijing in 2021 on some British parliamentarians.