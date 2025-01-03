Musk urges release of British far-right figurehead

INQUIRY CALLS

Sharing various other accounts' claims around the decades-spanning crimes, Musk noted that the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) decides whether to charge suspects.



"Who was the head of the CPS when rape gangs were allowed to exploit young girls without facing justice? Keir Starmer, 2008-2013," he posted.



Starmer was the head of the CPS in that period, but none of the probes into the scandals singled him out for blame or found that he tried to block prosecutions due to concerns over Islamophobia.



In 2012, Starmer blamed the justice system's flawed approach to sexual exploitation and ordered a comprehensive restructuring of the CPS's responses to it.



Musk has also criticised Jess Phillips, safeguarding minister since July, following reports she has rejected calls for a public inquiry into the grooming scandal in Oldham, northwest England.



Following a backlash from some UK opposition lawmakers to the reported decision, Musk posted Wednesday that "she deserves to be in prison".



Kemi Badenoch, the leader of the Conservative Party - in power from 2010 to 2024 but now the official opposition - on Thursday backed a wider public inquiry "into the rape gangs scandal".



"Trials have taken place all over the country in recent years, but no one in authority has joined the dots," she said.