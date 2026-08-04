England, Wales had driest July on record: Met Office

LONDON: England and Wales both experienced the "driest July on record", the UK Met Office weather agency said Monday (Aug 3), based on provisional figures.



The month of July was also the "sunniest month ever observed" in Britain, the Met Office said.



"July 2026 has been a truly remarkable month in the UK's climate record," said Met Office science manager Amy Doherty.



It saw a "combination of record-breaking dryness, exceptional warmth and unprecedented sunshine," she noted.



The weather service said that, of of the two UK countries, England had recorded just 6.5 millimetres (0.25 of an inch) of rain, 10 per cent of the usual average figure, while Wales had 9.3 mm, the Met Office said.



Little in the way of rain is forecast for the next week, it added.



In the southern part of England, July was the driest month ever recorded, dating back to 1836, with just 1.9 mm of rainfall, or three percent of the average figure, the Met Office said.



London and its suburbs are one of 19 English regions to have had no more than one millimetre of rainfall last month.



The last three months all saw below average monthly rainfall.