US Republicans seek Clinton contempt charge in Epstein probe

CONSPIRACY THEORIES

Epstein, once a friend and associate of Trump and other high-profile figures, was convicted of sex crimes and later jailed pending trial for allegedly trafficking underage girls.



The financier died in a New York jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial, a death officially ruled a suicide but long the subject of conspiracy theories amplified by Trump's supporters.



The Clintons were subpoenaed in August alongside other current and former officials, including former FBI director James Comey.



Their depositions were initially scheduled for October, then delayed twice - once after Clinton said he needed to attend a funeral.



Clinton's spokesman Angel Urena has accused Comer of singling out the former president, saying his legal team offered the same terms accepted for other witnesses.



Hillary Clinton's office has questioned why she was subpoenaed at all, saying the committee had failed to explain the relevance of her testimony.



The dispute comes amid controversy over the Trump administration's handling of Epstein-related records.



Weeks after a legal deadline to release the Epstein files, the Justice Department has offered up only one percent of the total archive, angering Trump supporters who had expected sweeping disclosures.



Those documents included multiple photographs of Bill Clinton from the early 2000s.



The former president has acknowledged traveling on Epstein's private plane during Clinton Foundation trips before the financier was charged with any sex crimes, but denies wrongdoing and says he cut ties years before Epstein's 2006 arrest.



No evidence has emerged implicating either Bill or Hillary Clinton in criminal conduct related to Epstein.

Contempt of Congress has taken on greater weight in recent years. Two Trump allies were jailed for defying subpoenas during the investigation into the Jan 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol - underscoring that defiance can carry real legal consequences.