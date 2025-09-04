Epstein victims urge US Congress to release documents

WASHINGTON: Victims of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein on Wednesday (Sep 3) called on US lawmakers to pass legislation that would force the Trump administration to release all unclassified records related to his long-running criminal case.

At a press conference outside the Capitol, survivors described their experiences and said the proposed “Epstein Files Transparency Bill” would mark a critical step toward accountability. The legislation would mandate disclosure of records held by the FBI and US attorneys’ offices.

CALL TO END SECRECY

“This is about ending secrecy wherever abuse of power takes root,” said Anouska De Georgiou, a former model and actress. Another survivor, Marina Lacerda, said she met Epstein at 14 after being told she could earn money giving massages. “The only reason that I am here is because it feels like the people that matter in this country finally care what we have to say,” she added.

The press conference was organised by Republican Representative Thomas Massie and Democrat Ro Khanna, who are pushing to force a House vote on the bill. Survivors urged Congress to provide victims with legal aid and protection in addition to releasing records.