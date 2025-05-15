Estonia says Russia sent jet after attempt to stop sanction-breaking ship

TALLINN: Estonia said on Thursday (May 15) that Moscow had briefly sent a fighter jet into NATO airspace over the Baltic Sea during an attempt to stop a Russian-bound oil tanker thought to be part of a "shadow fleet" defying Western sanctions on Moscow.

Russia, which views sanctions as a malign attempt to crush its economy, says its ships have free passage in the Baltic, any attempt to stop them is dangerous and it is ready to respond.

NATO alliance member Estonia's military said the unflagged Jaguar ship, which went onto a UK sanctions list last week, was sailing in international waters between Estonia and Finland and refused to cooperate when asked to stop.

It was eventually escorted to Russian waters.

"The Russian Federation sent a fighter jet to check the situation, and this fighter jet violated NATO territory for close to one minute," Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna told reporters in Türkiye.

"(The) Russian Federation is ready to protect the 'shadow fleet' ... The situation is really serious."

Western nations say Moscow is using hundreds of ageing oil tankers to dodge a plethora of sanctions intended to punish Russia for its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Moscow still sends millions of barrels of oil and fuel every day to buyers in China and India.

Its vessels often have opaque ownership structures and sail without top-tier Western insurance and safety certification.

A Russian SU-35 fighter jet approached the tanker and circled it, flying in international airspace except when it violated Estonian airspace briefly on approach, said a spokesperson for Estonia's defence forces.

Margarita Simonyan, head of Russia's state media outlet RT, said the jet was sent to prevent the vessel's seizure.

Finland accused Russian ships of behaving recklessly in the area while Lithuania expressed fears of conflict.

"Russia is clearly demonstrating that it is ready to protect the route for its oil. We need to act carefully and rationally, so that escalation does not turn into a military clash," said Lithuanian Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas.