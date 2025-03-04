Europe to 'turbocharge' defence spending: EU justice commissioner

SINGAPORE: The European Union is set to “turbocharge” defence spending as the bloc races to bolster military capability in the region, said EU justice commissioner Michael McGrath.

“(This) means the EU (will be) doing more in security and defence than we have done before … because we have to be in a position to support and defend our own continent,” he said.

“You will see a turbocharge now and over the period ahead.”

McGrath, who is European Commissioner for Democracy, Justice, the Rule of Law and Consumer Protection, also reaffirmed unwavering European support for Ukraine as the nation continues to fend off Russian aggression.

The EU’s 27 member states have collectively made available almost US$145 billion in financial, military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.

“It was an unjustified and unprovoked invasion of an innocent people and their territorial integrity,” said McGrath.

“This war … has ramifications far beyond the borders of Ukraine. The EU will absolutely continue to support Ukraine for as long as it takes.”

McGrath, a former Irish finance minister who took office at the European Commission in December last year, spoke to CNA on Monday (Mar 3) during his first diplomatic trip to Singapore in his new role.

EU-US TIES

EU member states have been ramping up military budgets amid increased urgency to rearm, as uncertainty hangs over continued backing by the United States following Donald Trump’s return to the White House.

Still, the EU’s combined budget of US$457 billion last year is dwarfed by that of the US – US$968 billion. It is also smaller than Russia’s budget of US$462 billion, according to an International Institute of Strategic Studies (IISS) Military Balance report.

European defence spending has been a recurring point of irritation for the US president.

Since his first term in office, Trump has criticised allies across the Atlantic for not forking out enough to safeguard their own security, and instead freeload off US protection.

Aside from promising to boost military spending, Britain and France have also proposed European peacekeeping troops on the ground in Ukraine.

McGrath said continued cooperation between the Europe and the US is of “strategic importance for the globe”.

“It is a strong relationship … that will endure into the future and (through) all of the major global challenges that we face,” he said.

“We will continue to have dialogue and engage with our US partners to bring about a just and lasting peace (for Ukraine). The EU, US and other stakeholders must act together.”

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday proposed an 800 billion euros (US$840 billion) financing effort to boost defence capabilities for a "safe and resilient" Europe.

The plan, alongside support for Ukraine, will be discussed at the European Council on Thursday in Brussels.