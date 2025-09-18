EU says India's Russia links jeopardise closer ties

BRUSSELS: The European Union’s top diplomat warned on Wednesday (Sep 17) that its push for closer ties with India could be hampered by New Delhi’s purchases of Russian oil and its involvement in military drills with Moscow.

The 27-nation bloc is pressing to seal a trade deal with the world’s most populous nation and to strengthen bonds in areas such as defence as US President Donald Trump unsettles the global order.

“Ultimately, our partnership is not only about trade, but also about defending the rules-based international order,” EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said, as she unveiled a new Brussels strategy to bolster relations.

“Participating in military exercises, purchases of oil — all these are obstacles to our cooperation when it comes to deepening the ties,” she said.

But Kallas acknowledged the EU did not expect India to “completely decouple” from Russia and stressed both sides wanted to talk through their issues.

RUSSIA CONNECTIONS UNDER SCRUTINY

Alongside allies such as Iran, India this month joined Russia’s Zapad (West) joint drills with Belarus, part of which took place close to NATO borders.

India has also become a major buyer of Russian oil, saving itself billions of dollars and giving Moscow a crucial market after losing European customers because of the war in Ukraine.

Trump last week urged the EU to slap hefty tariffs on India and China to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war. But EU diplomats say that is unlikely while Brussels pursues a trade deal with New Delhi, though steps against Russian entities in India could be included in future sanctions packages.