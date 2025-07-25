EU, US could reach framework trade deal this weekend, EU officials say

BRUSSELS: The European Union and the United States could reach a framework deal on trade this weekend, ending months of uncertainty for European industry, EU officials and diplomats said on Friday (Jul 25).

The deal would likely include a 15 per cent baseline tariff on all EU goods entering the United States and probably a 50 per cent tariff on European steel and aluminium, the officials and diplomats said.

US President Donald Trump on Friday said there was a 50-50 chance or perhaps less that the United States would reach a trade agreement with the European Union, adding that Brussels wanted to "make a deal very badly".

One of the sources said a weekend deal seemed likely as the "agreement is basically in the hands of Trump now."

A source familiar with the negotiations said there was a "good chance" European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen would meet Trump in Scotland over the weekend.

A spokesperson for the Commission did not respond to multiple requests for comment on a possible meeting.

Trump will visit his golf course on Scotland's west coast and is set to meet British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday.