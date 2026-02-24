EU puts US trade deal on ice after Supreme Court ruling

"BETTER" FOR EUROPE

Under the EU-US trade agreement, Washington had agreed a blanket 15-per cent tariff on most goods from the bloc, but Trump's latest move could in reality see the EU face higher levies.



That is because the new duties would come on top of existing ones of a few per cent, known as "most favoured nation" tariffs.



According to Jacob Funk Kirkegaard, senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, this could mean most EU manufactured goods would now be subject to, on average, 17 or 18 per cent tariffs instead of 15 per cent.



"There continues to be potentially significant benefits for the EU to keeping the Turnberry agreement in place," he added, referring to the EU-US deal.



The Supreme Court ruling was a stunning rebuke to Trump from a judicial body that has largely sided with him since his return to office.