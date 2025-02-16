European allies seek united Ukraine front as US backing wavers

European leaders on Saturday (Feb 15) scrambled to force their way to the table at any talks on the Ukraine war after US President Donald Trump moved to engage with Russia directly , increasing fears that Europe can no longer rely on Washington's backing for defence.

MUNICH:

Trump upended the status quo this week when he announced he was likely to meet Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin soon to start talks to end the conflict.

The possibility of direct US-Russia talks left US allies in Europe reeling and worried that their interests would be sidelined in any deal on Ukraine.

NATO chief Mark Rutte said Europe had to come up with "good proposals" for securing peace in Ukraine if it wanted to be involved in US-led talks.

"If Europeans want to have a say, make yourself relevant," Rutte told journalists at a gathering of top policymakers in Munich.