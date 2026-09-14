Europe’s scorching summer hits farms, raising concerns for food exports to Asia

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Belgian fruit and vegetable growers are also seeing the effects of the harsh conditions.

“Today, the apples are small. The potatoes are small. The carrots are small. Other fruits are absent,” Coulonval said.

The impact could extend to one of Belgium’s best-known food exports – fries.

“It will also have consequences when these potatoes are destined to produce fries. Obviously, the length of the fries will be different,” he said.

Around 45 per cent of Belgium’s processed potato exports are shipped outside Europe, with East and Southeast Asia accounting for 8 per cent of the country’s total processed potato exports.

The European Potato Trade Association told CNA that it was too early to provide reliable figures but warned the heatwaves could hit this year’s production and consequently, the market.

The problems extend well beyond Belgium, with extreme temperatures and drought hurting agricultural production across parts of Europe.

France’s corn harvest is forecast to fall 35 per cent this year to 9 million tonnes - its lowest level since 1980, the government said in August.

Drought has also left cornfields struggling in Germany and rice paddies parched in Italy.

On Sep 4, France announced more than €1 billion (US$1.16 billion) in support for farmers after the record heatwaves and drought damaged crops, pastures and water supplies.