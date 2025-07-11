'Everybody is tired' of war in Ukraine, UN migration chief says

ROME: Fatigue over the war in Ukraine and US-led foreign aid cuts are jeopardising efforts to support people fleeing hardship, the head of the UN migration agency warned in an interview on Friday (Jul 11).

International Organization for Migration (IOM) Director General Amy Pope was speaking a day after a Ukraine recovery conference in Rome mobilised over €10 billion (US$11.69 billion) for the country.

"It's three-and-a-half years into the conflict. I think it's fair to say that everybody is tired, and we hear that even from Ukrainians who've been experiencing the ongoing attacks in their cities and often have been displaced multiple times," she told Reuters.

"The response to it, though, has to be peace, because ultimately, without peace, there won't be an end, not only to the funding request, but also to the support for the Ukrainian people."

Russia's invasion has triggered Europe's biggest refugee this century, with 5.6 million Ukrainian refugees globally and 3.8 million uprooted in their country, according to UN data.

The IOM and other UN agencies are hampered by major funding shortages as US President Donald Trump slashes foreign aid and European donors like Britain shift funds from development to defence.

US decisions will give the IOM a US$1 billion shortfall this year, Pope said, saying budget reductions should be phased gradually or else Trump and others risk stoking even worse migration crises.

"It doesn't work to have provided assistance and then just walk away and leave nothing. And what we see happening when support falls is that people move again ... So (the cuts) can ultimately have a backlash," she said.