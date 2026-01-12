Trump says he might keep Exxon out of Venezuela after CEO called it 'uninvestable'

United States President Donald ⁠Trump said on Sunday (Jan 11) that he might block Exxon Mobil from investing in Venezuela after the oil major's CEO called the country "uninvestable" during a White House meeting last week.

Exxon CEO Darren Woods told ‍Trump that Venezuela would ⁠need to ‍change its laws before it could be an attractive investment opportunity, during a White House ⁠meeting on Friday with other oil executives.

His comments were a blow ‍to Trump's goal of convincing US oil firms to spend billions of dollars to revitalise Venezuela's oil industry.

"I didn't like Exxon's response," Trump told reporters on Air Force One on his way back to Washington on Sunday.

"I'll probably be inclined to keep ‌Exxon out. I didn't like their response. They're playing too cute."