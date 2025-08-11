Fans and family honour 'Palestinian Pele' killed in Gaza

GAZA CITY: The "Pele" of Palestinian football hoped to keep scoring goals until he was 50. An Israeli tank shell dashed that dream a decade early, his family said, killing Suleiman al-Obeid as he queued in southern Gaza this week to collect food.

Obeid's widow Doaa al-Obeid now clutches the blue-and-white number 10 shorts he wore for his Gaza club, Al-Shati, one of the only mementos she has of her late husband, as she and her five children mourn the revered 41-year-old striker.

"This is the most precious thing left behind by him," she said.

The family have few other belongings of Obeid, whose home was destroyed in a bombardment earlier this year. They now live in a tent among the ruins of a neighbourhood of Gaza City.

Obeid, likened by fans to Brazilian great Pele for his skills and goalscoring, hit headlines this week after Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah criticised a tribute to Obeid by Europe's governing body UEFA that did not mention the cause of death.

"Can you tell us how he died, where, and why?" wrote Salah.