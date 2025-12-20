Logo
French government calls for Christmas truce in farmer protests
Farmers placed a coffin outside the French president's home on Friday (Dec 19) in protest of the government's decision to kill diseased livestock.

French farmers with their tractors protest in front of the European Parliament against government measures in Strasbourg, France, Dec 17, 2025. The slogan reads "Stop the massacre". (Photo: REUTERS/Layli Foroudi)

20 Dec 2025 12:57AM
PARIS: ‌The French government on Friday (Dec 19) called for a Christmas truce with protesting farmers, warning against further blockades during the holiday season, a move the country's main union said depended on the prime minister's response to their demands.

Farmers have been blocking roads, dumping manure and holding demonstrations in France for over a week to protest against the government's management of cattle ‌lumpy skin disease and a trade deal with the ‌South American bloc Mercosur.

Farmers gathered with tractors early on Friday in front of President Emmanuel Macron's residence in the seaside resort of Le Touquet in northern France, placing a coffin labelled "RIP Agri" and "NO Mercosur".

Meanwhile, in the southern town of Avignon, farmers threw potatoes at public buildings.

Protesters argue that the government's policy of culling an ‍entire herd when lumpy skin disease is detected is excessive and cruel. 

They also claim the EU-Mercosur deal whose signing has been postponed to January would allow massive imports of products not meeting French standards.

A sign reading "Stop the slaughter" is attached to a piece of farming machinery while farmers block the A64 motorway near Carbonne, as France enforces stricter measures to contain the highly contagious lumpy skin disease in cattle in Carbonne, France, Dec 13, 2025. (Photo: REUTERS/Manon Cruz)

AWAITING LETTER FROM PM

Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu is holding meetings with the ​main farm unions. The head ‌of the FNSEA, the country's largest agricultural union, said Lecornu committed to sending a letter by evening with answers to a range of agricultural issues.

"This ​letter will be decisive," FNSEA Chairman Arnaud Rousseau told reporters, adding that the union would ⁠then make a decision on whether ‌to suspend the protests. 

Government spokesperson Maud Bregeon said on RTL radio that the ​government would no longer tolerate further blockades and would do "everything necessary" to avoid them.

Young Farmers union President Pierrick Horel said it would observe ‍a Christmas truce.    

However, it was still unclear if unions Coordination Rurale and the Confederation ⁠Paysanne, which have led the blockades, would call off protests.

Agriculture Minister Annie Genevard was due to ​travel to a farm ‌near Paris later in the day.

Source: Reuters/fs

