FBI fatally shoots man who held hostages in California building

BAKERSFIELD, California: A man holding hostages inside a building in California that houses a bank branch and school district office has been shot and killed by the FBI, police said Wednesday (Jun 3).

The suspect was killed in “an officer-involved shooting involving Federal Bureau of Investigation personnel”, the Bakersfield Police Department said in a statement.

The standoff ended about 12 hours after police were called to the building, police said.

All the hostages are free and none were harmed, police said.

The standoff in downtown Bakersfield began Tuesday afternoon when officers responded to a call of a bomb threat at the Chase Bank building.

Bakersfield Police said the man barricaded himself inside with several people. Two were released Tuesday after negotiations with authorities.

Nearby buildings, including City Hall and the police headquarters, were evacuated and some roads were temporarily closed during the hostage situation.