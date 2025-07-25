Fed prepares for Trump visit as tensions with White House escalate

WASHINGTON: The US Federal Reserve said on Thursday (Jul 24) it is working with the White House to accommodate President Donald Trump's visit to the central bank’s Washington headquarters, an unusual move that comes amid heightened tensions between the administration and Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

“The Federal Reserve is working with the White House to accommodate their visit,” a Fed spokesperson said, confirming Trump’s appearance, which was announced by the White House late on Wednesday.

The visit, scheduled for 4pm EDT (2000 GMT), comes less than a week before the Fed’s 19 policymakers are due to meet to set interest rates. Markets expect no change to the current benchmark rate of 4.25 to 4.50 per cent, which has remained unchanged since December.

Trump has repeatedly demanded that Powell slash interest rates and has publicly considered firing him, though he recently said he had no plans to do so. On Tuesday, the president called Powell a “numbskull”.

WHITE HOUSE TARGETS FED RENOVATION COSTS

The visit also comes as the Trump administration faces political pressure over its reversal on a promise to release Justice Department files related to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. As scrutiny over that decision mounts, the White House has intensified its criticism of the Fed, particularly over cost overruns in the renovation of two historic buildings.

White House budget director Russell Vought claimed renovation costs were “US$700 million and counting,” while Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent cited the central bank’s operational losses as reason for greater oversight.

The Fed reported net losses of US$114.6 billion in 2023 and US$77.5 billion in 2024. The losses stem from the central bank’s interest rate operations, including payments to banks that park excess reserves at the Fed.

The Fed, in response, said the renovation was its first major overhaul in nearly a century and had been hampered by unforeseen challenges including toxic material removal and rising material and labour costs. It posted supporting documents on its website and outlined its rationale in letters to lawmakers.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff James Blair and Senate Banking Committee Chair Tim Scott, a Republican, were expected to join Trump at the Fed on Thursday.