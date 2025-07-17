What happens If Trump fires Fed chair Jerome Powell?

Donald Trump’s relentless pressure on Jerome Powell is once again roiling markets and raising questions about what would happen next if the president fired the embattled Federal Reserve chair.

Such a move would be a first in United States history and would almost certainly trigger a landmark lawsuit that would grip both Washington and Wall Street and ultimately be decided by the US Supreme Court.

The latest turmoil erupted on Jul 16 amid reports that Trump was expected to move soon against Powell, who’s been in the president’s crosshairs for failing to heed his calls for lower interest rates. Trump pushed back on the reports, saying Powell’s ouster was “highly unlikely, unless he has to leave” due to “fraud".

That was a reference to cost overruns for renovations at the Fed headquarters, which Trump and his allies have been zeroing in on as a potential reason to fire Powell “for cause". Section 10 of the Federal Reserve Act, the law that governs the central bank, says members of the Fed’s Board of Governors, of which the chair is one, can be “removed for cause".

Whether cost overruns amount to such wrongdoing would be a novel matter for the courts.

What would likely happen next if Trump fired Powell?

The firing would take effect right away, but Powell could immediately sue, most likely in Washington federal court, and ask for an injunction reinstating him while the litigation moves forward.

Both sides would file briefs outlining their arguments, giving Powell an opportunity to portray his firing as unjustified. The judge could hold a hearing before issuing a decision on the injunction.

The outcome might hinge on whether Powell sways the judge that he – and the Fed – would suffer “irreparable harm” during the case if the status quo weren’t maintained.

The ruling on the injunction would be crucial because it could be months or longer before a judge rules on the merits of the case.

If Powell’s request for an injunction were denied, his firing would remain in effect and the Fed vice chair would serve as chair. That post is currently held by Philip Jefferson.

Jefferson was nominated to the Fed board by then-President Joe Biden in 2022. Powell was nominated as chair in 2017 by Trump, during his first term as president.

If the injunction were granted, Powell could remain in office while the case moves forward. Either side could appeal, meaning a federal appeals court panel would weigh in, potentially followed by the Supreme Court.

A Supreme Court decision on an injunction in all likelihood would resolve the case. Although the losing side could continue litigating the case, the chances of the justices effectively reversing themselves later on would be small.