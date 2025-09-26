Fed’s Lisa Cook urges US Supreme Court to block Trump’s attempt to remove her

WASHINGTON: Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook on Thursday (Sep 25) asked the US Supreme Court to reject President Donald Trump’s attempt to fire her, saying the unprecedented move would undermine the central bank’s independence and unsettle financial markets.

Her lawyers told the justices that granting Trump’s request “would dramatically alter the status quo, ignore centuries of history and transform the Federal Reserve into a body subservient to the president’s will.”

COURTS REJECT BID TO REMOVE COOK

Cook, who was appointed by Democratic former president Joe Biden, filed her response after the Justice Department sought to lift a lower court order that has blocked Trump from removing her while litigation continues.

Washington-based US District Judge Jia Cobb ruled on Sep 9 that Trump’s claims that Cook committed mortgage fraud before taking office, allegations she denies, were likely not sufficient grounds for removal under the 1913 law that created the Fed.

The US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit upheld the ruling, finding Cook was likely denied due process.