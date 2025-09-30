Fire on ship struck by projectile off Yemen: UK maritime agency

DUBAI: A ship caught fire after being struck by a projectile off the coast of Yemen, a British maritime agency said on Monday (Sep 29).

"Military authorities report that a vessel has been hit by an unknown projectile. The vessel is reported to be on fire," the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said in an advisory.

The attack occurred 128 miles (206km) southwest of the southern Yemeni port of Aden, according to the UKMTO, which is run by the British Royal Navy.