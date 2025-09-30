Fire on ship struck by projectile off Yemen: UK maritime agency

DUBAI: A ship caught fire after being struck by a projectile off the coast of Yemen, a British maritime agency said on Monday (Sep 29).
"Military authorities report that a vessel has been hit by an unknown projectile. The vessel is reported to be on fire," the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said in an advisory.
The attack occurred 128 miles (206km) southwest of the southern Yemeni port of Aden, according to the UKMTO, which is run by the British Royal Navy.
NO CLAIM OF RESPONSIBILITY
No group has claimed responsibility, but Yemen's Iran-backed Huthi rebels have repeatedly targeted commercial vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.
The Huthis, who control large parts of Yemen including the capital Sanaa, say their attacks are carried out in support of Palestinians during the war in Gaza.
Private security firm Ambrey said a Netherlands-flagged general cargo ship was reported to have come under attack, with "smoke in the vicinity of the vessel".
REGIONAL ESCALATION
The Huthis have also launched frequent missile and drone strikes on Israel, which has responded with air raids in Yemen.
Israeli strikes on Sanaa killed at least nine people on Thursday, a day after the rebels launched a drone attack on southern Israel.