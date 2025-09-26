Israel strikes kill eight in Yemen’s rebel-held capital after Huthi drone attack

SANAA: Israeli airstrikes killed at least eight people and wounded more than 140 in Yemen’s Huthi-controlled capital Sanaa on Thursday (Sep 25), a day after the rebels launched a drone attack on southern Israel.

Israeli forces said they struck several Huthi-linked targets in the city and warned of more attacks to come. Huthi media said one of the sites hit was a detention facility.

Later in the day, the Israeli military said “a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted” after sirens sounded in central Israel.

HUTHIS REPORT DEAD AND WOUNDED

Huthi health ministry spokesman Anees Alasbahi said on X that the toll had “risen to eight martyrs and 142 wounded,” and rescuers were still searching for victims under the rubble.

AFP correspondents in Sanaa reported explosions and plumes of smoke rising from three sites. Al-Masirah television, run by the Huthis, said Israel struck a security and intelligence correctional facility holding prisoners and detainees.

The channel earlier reported that a power station and two residential neighborhoods had been hit, sharing images of bombed-out buildings and debris-strewn streets.

ISRAEL SAYS TERROR TARGETS HIT

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said Israel had “dealt a powerful blow to numerous terror targets of the Huthi terror organisation in Sanaa.”

An Israeli military statement said targets included the rebels’ general staff headquarters, security and intelligence sites used for storing weapons and planning attacks on Israel, and a “military public relations headquarters.”

Katz said Israeli forces had “struck several military camps, eliminated dozens of Huthi terror operatives, and destroyed stockpiles of drones and weaponry.”

The statement warned that Israel would “conduct additional offensive operations against the Huthi regime in the near future.”