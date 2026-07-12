Firefighters gain upper hand on deadly Spain wildfire

BEDAR: Firefighters battling a wildfire in southern Spain that killed 12 people started to contain the blaze on Saturday (Jul 11) as the hardest-hit village remained deserted, with charred vegetation and blackened homes a grim reminder of the inferno that sent terrified people fleeing their homes.

About 500 firefighters, backed by more than 20 water-dropping aircraft, were battling the blaze, which erupted on Thursday (Jul 9) in the Gallardos area of the southern region of Andalusia, home to many foreign residents.

Calmer winds and higher air humidity levels allowed firefighters to directly attack the flames for the first time, officials said.

Spanish Justice Minister Felix Bolanos, who travelled to the area, said at the end of the day: "The fire has not spread at all today," adding that the burnt area remained unchanged at 6,600ha.

"We have taken advantage of a window of opportunity, with favourable weather conditions in terms of wind and humidity today, to intensify our efforts," he said, adding that he hoped the blaze could be brought under control in the coming hours.

Officials said the 12 people who died in the fast-moving fire had been trapped in vehicles and as they tried to flee on foot. Most were foreigners, although their identities have not yet been released.

Ms Manoli Ramos, 72, a councillor in the small whitewashed village of Bedar, where the victims were found, said: "We were absolutely terrified. We could see the flames. It was horrific," adding: "It was like hell."

Bedar was virtually a ghost town on Saturday afternoon, with nearly all of its residents evacuated. Police kept the main road into town closed.

GET OUT

Mr Jerome Navarro, in a tearful interview on French television on Saturday, recounted how he and his French wife had just arrived at their holiday home when the flames closed in. "I said to my wife: 'Get out quick, leave everything. Get out.' And the time it took to say that I was engulfed in a ball of fire," he said.

Mr Navarro escaped by throwing himself into a ditch and crawling away, but has not seen his wife, who remains missing.

Mr Austin Crilly, an 87-year-old Briton who was evacuated from the affected area, said he was watching television when he "saw a huge black cloud - well, I thought it was a cloud". Shortly after came the warning from police: "Take your money, take your cards and get out," he said.

Officials said some of those who died had not followed orders to evacuate or to shelter in place once the flames got too close.

The wildfire, one of the deadliest in Spain's recent history, forced about 1,500 people to evacuate. Eight people remain in hospital, with four being treated in a burns unit.

Mr Martin Smith, 63, a British tourist who was evacuated with his wife, Elizabeth, 65, from the campsite where they were on holiday, said: "I'd never seen anything like it. You see things like that in films, but never in real life."

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is scheduled to visit the fire-ravaged area on Monday.

Authorities suspect the wildfire began when a power line broke as Spain sweltered in extreme heat, exceeding 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in recent weeks.

Winter and spring rains spurred abundant vegetation that later dried out in successive heatwaves, leaving ample fuel for wildfires, officials said.