Five dead, five injured after Amazon cargo plane overshoots Miami runway

CHICAGO: At least five people died when an Amazon Prime Air cargo flight overran a runway and crashed while landing at Miami International Airport on Sunday (Sep 6), local officials said.

Prime Air Flight 7598 overran the airport's diagonal runway shortly before 2pm EDT (2am Singapore time, Monday morning) and struck multiple vehicles on the ground, officials said during a news conference on Sunday afternoon.

Amazon and the Miami-Dade Aviation Department earlier confirmed that an incident occurred as the plane was trying to land.

Five people were also injured in the crash, including three who are in critical condition, said Miami-Dade Fire Chief Ray Jadallah. At least two people were trapped in vehicles that were struck by the plane, and the pilot and co-pilot were trapped inside the plane by the crash, Jadallah said.

Officials declined to identify those who died.

More than 60 rescue units and about 200 personnel responded to the incident, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said in a statement. As of late afternoon, emergency personnel were still dealing with an active fuel leak from the aircraft, Jadallah said.

Although the airport halted all flights immediately after the crash, two of its four runways had been reopened by Sunday evening.