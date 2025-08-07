Five US soldiers shot at Georgia base, shooter in custody

GEORGIA: Five US soldiers were shot at Fort Stewart in the southeastern state of Georgia on Wednesday (Aug 6), and the suspected gunman has been taken into custody, Army officials said.

The shooting occurred in the area of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, with base security locking down the facility shortly after 11:00am local time. The suspect was arrested at 11:35am.

"There is no active threat to the community," Fort Stewart said in a Facebook post.

The wounded soldiers were initially treated on site before being transferred to Winn Army Community Hospital for further medical care, the post said. Authorities did not immediately provide further details on the condition of the wounded soldiers.

The Army did not offer details about the suspect, including whether he or she is a soldier.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said he and his family were "saddened by today's tragedy" and urged residents to keep the victims and their families in their thoughts.

"We are keeping the victims, their families, and all those who answer the call to serve in our hearts and prayers, and we ask that Georgians everywhere do the same," Kemp wrote on X.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said President Donald Trump has been briefed on the situation and is monitoring developments.

Fort Stewart is located in Hinesville, about 362km southeast of Atlanta and roughly 64km southwest of Savannah. Nearly 9,000 people live at the base, according to the 2020 Census.

The base supports approximately 15,000 active-duty Army personnel, as well as thousands of military retirees, family members, and others, according to its website.