Flydubai co-pilot attacked pilot with axe, attempted 'terrorist attack', UAE says

DUBAI: The co-pilot of flydubai flight FZ1073, which was bound for Israel, attempted to carry out a "terrorist attack" during the flight, the United Arab Emirates prosecutor general said on Saturday (Oct 3), according to the state news agency WAM.

The co-pilot was identified as Hammam al-Hammami, an Omani national, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. A second source briefed on the investigation confirmed the co-pilot’s name. UAE authorities did not immediately respond to a request for confirmation of his identity.

While Emirati authorities have not publicly identified the co-pilot, Israeli officials have previously said he is an Omani national. Oman has not commented on the incident.

"Investigations into the incident involving flydubai flight FZ1073 found that the co-pilot had attempted to carry out a terrorist attack," WAM quoted UAE Attorney General Hamad Saif Al Shamsi as saying.

The co-pilot attacked the pilot inside the cockpit with a crash axe and attempted to take control of the aircraft, the prosecutor general said.

A crash axe is typically kept in the cockpit for use during emergencies such as crashes.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the circumstances of the incident, the motives and any related connections, as well as to examine physical and digital evidence, he added. The UAE is leading the investigation. The airline is owned by Dubai's government.

The UAE prosecutor general's comments were the first by Emirati authorities to describe the incident as an attempted terrorist attack.