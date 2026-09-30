Netanyahu holds consultations over diverted Flydubai flight from UAE: Israeli sources

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu is holding consultations over a Flydubai flight from the United Arab Emirates to Israel that was diverted from its path, three Israeli security officials told Reuters on Wednesday (Sep 30).
An Israeli source said the plane is expected to land in Saudi Arabia shortly and that the situation will then become clearer.
A spokesperson for the Israeli prime minister's office said that the authorities did not believe the diversion was a hijacking incident.
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