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Netanyahu holds consultations over diverted Flydubai flight from UAE: Israeli sources
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Netanyahu holds consultations over diverted Flydubai flight from UAE: Israeli sources

Netanyahu holds consultations over diverted Flydubai flight from UAE: Israeli sources

A FlyDubai Boeing 737 MAX 8 airplane at Dubai Airport (DXB) in the United Arab Emirates on Feb 17, 2024. (File photo: iStock/Boarding1Now)

30 Sep 2026 03:07PM
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Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu is holding consultations over a Flydubai flight from the United Arab Emirates to Israel that was diverted from its path, three Israeli security officials told Reuters on Wednesday (Sep 30).

An Israeli source said the plane is expected to land in Saudi Arabia shortly and that the situation will then become clearer.

A spokesperson for the Israeli prime minister's office said that the authorities did not believe the diversion was a hijacking incident. 

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

Source: Reuters/rl

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