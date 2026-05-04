Former New York Mayor Giuliani hospitalised in critical condition

WASHINGTON: Former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani is hospitalised in "critical but stable condition", his spokesman said on Sunday (May 3), without disclosing what ails the 81-year-old former politician.

"Mayor Giuliani is a fighter who has faced every challenge in his life with unwavering strength, and he's fighting with that same level of strength as we speak," spokesman Ted Goodman said in an X post.

Goodman did not say where Giuliani was receiving care or how long he had been there, but he asked "that you join us in prayer for America's Mayor Rudy Giuliani".

The New York Times reported that Giuliani was hospitalised in Florida.

Giuliani earned the moniker of "America's mayor" for leading New York City through the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center buildings in Manhattan.

Earlier in his career, he gained fame as the fearless Mafia-busting prosecutor whose aggressive use of racketeering laws brought down New York's organised crime families.

But Giuliani experienced a stunning fall from grace in recent years, including in 2023 when a federal jury ordered him to pay US$148 million to two election workers after defaming them by falsely tying them to alleged fraud in the 2020 presidential election.