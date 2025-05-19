Former US president Joe Biden diagnosed with 'aggressive' prostate cancer

Former US President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an "aggressive form" of prostate cancer that has metastasised to the bone, his office said in a statement on Sunday (May 18).
Biden, 82, was diagnosed on Friday after having experienced urinary symptoms, and he and his family are reviewing treatment options with doctors, according to the statement.
"While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management," his office said.
US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he was "saddened" by the news.
"Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden's recent medical diagnosis. We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery," Trump, who has repeatedly derided Biden for his cognitive abilities and aged demeanour, said on his Truth Social platform.
Biden's vice-president Kamala Harris said: "Joe is a fighter. I know he will face this challenge with the same strength, resilience, and optimism that have always defined his life and leadership.
"We are hopeful for a full and speedy recovery."
Biden's office said the cancer scored a nine out of 10 on the Gleason score grading system, which is used to help determine the aggressiveness of prostate cancer.
Dr Herbert Lepor, an urologist at NYU Langone, said a score of nine is "very high risk", but added that many men can live "five to 10 years and beyond" even with metastatic prostate cancer.
"Over the last decade, there have been many advances in the treatment of advanced prostate cancer," he said.
BIDEN, TRUMP OLDEST TO WIN PRESIDENCY
Biden, who served as president from 2021 to 2025, abruptly ended his re-election bid last July, weeks after a halting performance during a debate against Republican candidate Trump prompted panic among his fellow Democrats.
Harris took over as the party's nominee but lost in November to Trump.
At the time of his election, Biden was the oldest person to win the presidency. Trump, 78, broke that record when he defeated Harris last year.
Some prominent Democrats have recently acknowledged that it was an error to advance Biden as the nominee, given widespread concerns among voters about his age. Long before the debate, Reuters/Ipsos polls showed a majority of Americans, including most Democrats, believed Biden was too old to serve a second term.
"It was a mistake for Democrats to not listen to the voters earlier," Democratic US Senator Chris Murphy told NBC News' Meet the Press on Sunday morning, before Biden's diagnosis was announced.
Biden has kept a low profile since leaving office, making only a handful of public appearances, including an April speech in which he defended the Social Security Administration against Trump's planned cuts.
He has also defended his legacy in interviews and rejected reporting in two new books that he suffered from cognitive decline during his last year in office.
"They are wrong," he said earlier this month on ABC's The View, referring to the books' authors.
Biden lost a son, Beau Biden, in 2015 due to brain cancer.
In 2022, Biden revived an Obama-era program known as Cancer Moonshot, seeking to reduce the death rate from cancer by at least 50 per cent over the next 25 years.