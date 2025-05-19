Former US president Joe Biden diagnosed with 'aggressive' prostate cancer

Former US President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an "aggressive form" of prostate cancer that has metastasised to the bone, his office said in a statement on Sunday (May 18).

Biden, 82, was diagnosed on Friday after having experienced urinary symptoms, and he and his family are reviewing treatment options with doctors, according to the statement.

"While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management," his office said.

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he was "saddened" by the news.

"Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden's recent medical diagnosis. We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery," Trump, who has repeatedly derided Biden for his cognitive abilities and aged demeanour, said on his Truth Social platform.

Biden's vice-president Kamala Harris said: "Joe is a fighter. I know he will face this challenge with the same strength, resilience, and optimism that have always defined his life and leadership.

"We are hopeful for a full and speedy recovery."