France braces for demonstrations as trade unions strike

PARIS: Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to take to the streets across France on Thursday (Nov 5), as unions hold strikes alongside student-led demonstrations that have gripped the country for weeks.

The high school student movement that began with youth protesting dismal learning conditions has coincided with widespread anger over the rising cost of living and inequality, which culminated on Oct 17 in the worst rioting France has seen in years.

On Thursday, authorities estimate about 500,000 to 700,000 people will protest across the country, while as many as 80,000 people are expected to march in the capital Paris.

"It's going to be a strong mobilisation," said Marylise Leon of the CFDT union, anticipating a turnout comparable to France's pension reform protests in 2023 that saw more than 1 million people march.

Public and private education unions have called for strike action, as well as unions representing rail workers, public hospitals and postal services.

In demands addressed to both the government and employers, the unions are calling for an increase in the minimum wage, which has not received any discretionary boost since 2012, across-the-board wage raises, tax reforms and better learning conditions for young people.

Interior Minister Laurent Nunez announced on Wednesday that 70,000 police officers and security forces would be deployed across the country, promising "an extremely firm response" to any "acts of violence" or disorder.

"WAKE-UP CALL"

Although student-led protests were largely peaceful, some saw clashes with police erupt with tear gas and water cannon fired to disperse crowds.