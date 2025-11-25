Charge as you drive: France trials motorway that powers EVs on the go

ANGERVILLIERS, France: Imagine cruising down a highway and your electric vehicle (EV) charges itself without the need to pull over, connect to a charger and wait for the battery to fill up.

Instead, inductive coils beneath the asphalt transfer electrical currents wirelessly to the moving vehicle above. The result: seamless charging while in motion.

This revolutionary concept could soon be a reality.

It is currently being tested on a section of the A10 motorway near Angervilliers, south of Paris. The 1.5km public stretch of road has been equipped with a dynamic induction charging system.