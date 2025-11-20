Hybrids are outrunning EVs – but only for now: Hyundai CEO

SINGAPORE: Hyundai expects hybrid cars to continue outselling battery-powered models in the near term, even as South Korea’s largest automaker accelerates its long-term push to strengthen electric vehicle (EV) development.

Hyundai Motor’s chief executive officer Jose Munoz told CNA that while EVs remain central to the company’s future, hybrids are enjoying strong momentum today.

“Hybrids are very well accepted. Some months we grow 60 per cent, other months 80 per cent. The issue we have is the (lack of) supply. If we could supply more, we could sell more,” he said.

Hybrids remain popular in markets where infrastructure and policy gaps slow the transition to full electrification, particularly in Central and South America, and parts of Asia.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Last quarter, the auto giant sold 158,629 hybrids – nearly twice as many as its 87,737 battery-operated vehicles.

SHORT-TERM HYBRID GROWTH, LONG-TERM EV BET

However, Hyundai expects demand for hybrids to taper off in the longer term as EV technology advances.

“Hybrid is today. EVs maybe a little bit more (in) the future,” Munoz said.

“We believe that EV technology is going to remain a very relevant one. We think that hybrids and plug-in hybrids are going to grow slightly less in the future than EVs and EREVs.”

Extended-range electric vehicles (EREVs) are EVs with a small internal combustion engine that acts as a generator to extend driving range when the battery runs low.