Britain, France and Greece send air-defence forces to Cyprus base after drone strike

LONDON: Britain, France and Greece are sending air-defence forces to Cyprus after drones struck the Royal Air Force Akrotiri base on the island, prompting a broader regional defence military response on Tuesday (Mar 3) from European allies.

Senior Cypriot officials said an Iranian-made Shahed drone hit the British base's runway after flying at low altitude to evade radar, most likely launched by Iran-backed Hezbollah from Lebanon. Two other drones were intercepted.

The Akrotiri base, though considered sovereign British territory, is close to populated areas inhabited by Cypriots, prompting hundreds to evacuate their homes as the EU member state unexpectedly got pulled into the turmoil following US and Israeli strikes on Iran and retaliatory attacks across the region by Tehran.

Cyprus, which has modest defence capabilities and no air force, has been stepping up modernisation efforts in recent years, including the purchase of the Barak MX air‑defence system.

UK, FRANCE, GREECE SEND WARSHIPS

France, in a plan communicated to Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides early on Tuesday, is sending anti-missile and anti-drone systems, as well as a frigate, Cypriot government spokesperson Konstantinos Letymbiotis said.

In a televised address to the nation on Tuesday, President Emmanuel Macron confirmed France is sending additional air-defence assets and a French frigate, the Languedoc, which he said could arrive in Cyprus as early as Tuesday evening.

Britain said it would deploy the Type 45 destroyer HMS Dragon and two Wildcat helicopters armed with Martlet missiles to strengthen defences in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The Ministry of Defence said the destroyer - fitted with the Sea Viper missile system - would enhance Britain's ability to detect, track and destroy aerial threats, including drones.