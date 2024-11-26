French mass rape trial ignites calls for changes to the law to include consent

PARIS: In recent months, calls have been growing louder in France to change a culture of victim-blaming and laws surrounding sexual crimes – sparked by a trial that has made headlines around the world.

Dominique Pelicot admitted to repeatedly drugging his then-wife Gisele Pelicot with a powerful sedative, raping her, and inviting at least 70 strangers to rape and abuse her over a decade.

The case only came to light when he was arrested for upskirt offences. Thousands of images and videos of the rapes were then found on his devices.

French prosecutors are now seeking the maximum 20-year jail sentence for the 71-year-old, while 50 other men have been charged with raping Gisele Pelicot. The court is set to deliver verdicts and sentencing for all of them by Dec 20.

The case, which sparked debate in France about attitudes towards consent, could also lead to changes in French rape laws.

Many argue the legal definition of rape – which currently includes notions of “violence, coercion, threat, or surprise” – must also incorporate consent, a move that the country’s Justice Minister Didier Migaud has said he is in favour of.

There is also hope that through Gisele Pelicot’s bravery and the consequences of the trial, deeper changes in French society can take place.

Her legal team said she had waived her anonymity to alert the public to drug-induced assaults, even though her case in the southern city of Avignon could have been held behind closed doors.