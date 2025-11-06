France pressures EU to investigate Shein over sex dolls, weapons

PARIS: France increased pressure on the European Union on Thursday (Nov 6) to launch a formal investigation into Chinese online fast-fashion retailer Shein over the sale of child-like sex dolls and banned weapons on its marketplace.

France moved on Wednesday to ban Shein over the illicit products, prompting the company to suspend its marketplace in the country to "review and strengthen" how third-party sellers operate on it. It had already halted the sale of all sex dolls worldwide.

"I believe the platform is evidently in breach of European rules," French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said in an interview with radio station Franceinfo. "The European Commission must take action. It cannot wait any longer."

Shein's website in France was still viewable on Thursday. But it showed only its own clothing, rather than the vast array of toys, homeware and gadgets normally available on its marketplace, which has been a growing source of revenue for the company.

France's Finance Minister Roland Lescure and Anne le Henanff, the country's digital minister, wrote a letter to EU tech chief Henna Virkkunen late on Wednesday, calling for the European Commission to investigate Shein "without delay".

"France alerts the European Commission and all member states to these serious breaches within its borders, and expects there are similar risks associated with this platform's activities in other European Union countries," they wrote.

A Commission spokesperson confirmed the letter was received and said the 27-nation bloc's executive arm would assess it and decide on the next steps.

Shein did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on Thursday.