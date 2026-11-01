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French school blockades to restart from Monday: Student group
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French school blockades to restart from Monday: Student group

France's protest movement against soaring prices emerged from weeks of demonstrations by high school students protesting deteriorating learning conditions and inequality.

French school blockades to restart from Monday: Student group

Protesters set up a barricade during clashes with law enforcement at the end of a demonstration part of a nationwide day of protests over the rising cost of living and inequality organised by Yellow Vest movement, labour unions and high school and university students organisations, in Paris on Oct 31, 2026. (Photo: AFP/Sameer Al-Doumy)

01 Nov 2026 07:22PM
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PARIS: The head of a student group said a campaign of high school blockades would restart from Monday (Nov 2), adding the government's proposals did not go far enough.

On Saturday, hundreds of thousands of people, including high school and university students, took to the streets across France for a third consecutive weekend of protests.

Some high schools will be blockaded from Monday, when students return from a two-week holiday, said Pierre Sourzat, head of the "Lyceens!" group.

"It will be more significant from Tuesday, but we know that some schools will be blocked as early as tomorrow," he told broadcaster RMC on Sunday.

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"We support all our comrades who are blocking their schools from tomorrow," he added.

France's protest movement against soaring prices emerged from weeks of demonstrations by high school students protesting deteriorating learning conditions and inequality.

On Monday, the government announced a series of measures aimed at addressing student protesters' demands, including replacing the university admissions platform and providing loans for school renovations.

Students said the proposals did not go far enough.

On Saturday, Sabrine Kharbach, spokeswoman for the Union Etudiante (Student Union), said blockades of universities and high schools would take place on Tuesday and Thursday.

President Emmanuel Macron has called for classes to resume in a calm manner, arguing that "young people have been heard".

A person takes cover behind a billboard as a firework explodes during clashes between protesters and law enforcement at the end of a demonstration part of a nationwide day of protests over the rising cost of living and inequality organised by Yellow Vest movement, labour unions and high school and university students organisations, in Paris on Oct 31, 2026. (Photo: AFP/Sameer Al-Doumy(

Sourzat countered that "the president hasn't listened to us".

"It's smoke and mirrors," he said. "There's a bit of polish on the surface, but once you scratch beneath it, there's nothing there."

Sourzat said the proposed overhaul of the university admissions platform, long criticised for its lack of transparency, failed to address the shortage of places in higher education.

He also dismissed the government's plan to reduce class sizes as insufficient, noting that it would apply only to 10th-grade classes.

"We were asking for all year groups," he said.

With the eurozone's second-largest economy on the brink of recession and under pressure to rein in its debt, the government has limited scope to appease student protesters through additional spending.
 

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Source: AFP/gr

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