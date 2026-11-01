French school blockades to restart from Monday: Student group

PARIS: The head of a student group said a campaign of high school blockades would restart from Monday (Nov 2), adding the government's proposals did not go far enough.

On Saturday, hundreds of thousands of people, including high school and university students, took to the streets across France for a third consecutive weekend of protests.

Some high schools will be blockaded from Monday, when students return from a two-week holiday, said Pierre Sourzat, head of the "Lyceens!" group.

"It will be more significant from Tuesday, but we know that some schools will be blocked as early as tomorrow," he told broadcaster RMC on Sunday.

"We support all our comrades who are blocking their schools from tomorrow," he added.

France's protest movement against soaring prices emerged from weeks of demonstrations by high school students protesting deteriorating learning conditions and inequality.

On Monday, the government announced a series of measures aimed at addressing student protesters' demands, including replacing the university admissions platform and providing loans for school renovations.

Students said the proposals did not go far enough.

On Saturday, Sabrine Kharbach, spokeswoman for the Union Etudiante (Student Union), said blockades of universities and high schools would take place on Tuesday and Thursday.

President Emmanuel Macron has called for classes to resume in a calm manner, arguing that "young people have been heard".