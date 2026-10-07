Hundreds arrested in French school protests as Macron summons ministers

THOUSANDS OF ARRESTS

Thomas, a 17-year-old student from the Paris suburb of Val-de-Marne, said some of the classrooms at his school were short of desks and chairs while the bathrooms lacked doors, toilet paper and soap.



"We just want better conditions for studying," he told AFP.



Teachers and parents joined demonstrations across France.



In Lyon, parents organised to support the youngsters, while teacher Rindala Younes said she wanted to help students "convey their message peacefully".



"The high school students' demands are legitimate," she said.



In neighbouring Belgium, students have started a similar protest movement in the city of Liege. On Tuesday, several of them were arrested after what police said were clashes and vandalism on the sidelines of a demonstration.



Amnesty International on Monday said the French authorities should "put an end to the disproportionate police repression seen in recent days during student protests".



Nunez said police had opened 10 internal investigations into allegations of misconduct.



Since the start of the movement, 24 schools have been burned or ransacked, according to the education ministry.



More than 6,500 people, mostly minors, have been arrested. The prime minister's office said 85 teaching staff have also been injured.