France braces for protests as Yellow Vests urge 'mass disobedience'

PARIS: French unions and student groups are set to take to the streets for another day of protests on Saturday (Nov 7), while the Yellow Vests movement plans a separate rally in central Paris despite a ban by authorities.

The demonstrations follow weeks of youth-led unrest and nationwide strikes that drew hundreds of thousands of workers protesting the rising cost of living.

They come less than six months before voters elect a new head of state to replace centrist President Emmanuel Macron, with the far right leading in opinion polls.

Student groups and trade unions have called for an authorised march in central Paris "against the high cost of living and in support of young people".

Yellow Vests activists, however, have refused to join, instead calling for a separate rally at Place de la Concorde, near the lower house of parliament and presidential palace, despite a ban by authorities on demonstrations in the area.

Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said 70,000 police officers and security forces would be deployed across the country.

"If there are any rioters or looters ... we'll be ready and waiting for them," he said.

The demonstrations have been largely peaceful, but there have at times been clashes with police or vandalism on their sidelines, including on Oct 17, when France saw its worst rioting in years.

On Thursday, hundreds of thousands of striking workers took to the streets across France in mostly orderly protests, although clashes between demonstrators and police broke out in several cities.