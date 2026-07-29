Spain lets wildfire evacuees return but France fears flames spreading

"TURNING THE TIDE"

Over the past six days, the largest French wildfire since 1949 has raged west of Bordeaux, forcing more than 220,000 people to flee, destroying 240 houses and prompting questions about emergency preparedness.



Sophie Brocas, the government's top official in Gironde, told reporters the fire had "stabilised... meaning it is not advancing", and authorised nearly 60,000 people evacuated from three villages around the city to return.



But she said 14 blazes around it had reignited.



South of Lege Cap Ferret on the Atlantic coast, volunteers have been working round the clock to help firefighters restock with water to tackle a wave of fires.



"We pour 8,000 litres on an area and an hour later it starts up again," said one volunteer, Pierre Marie, after a 12-hour day.



"We fear every day that passes."



The French government will hold a meeting on Thursday to address businesses' "concerns," Industry Minister Sebastien Martin said. The ministry estimates that around 130,000 employees are unable to work due to the fires.



Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez declared that Spain was "turning the tide and we can begin to see light at the end of the tunnel in the fight against these fires".



Fernando Casado, mayor of Robledo de Chavela, a village at the northern edge of the flames, was more cautious, calling the fire "a sleeping kitten" at night but "a mighty lion" during the day.



Some 60,000 people were forced to flee the Spanish fires, which have consumed 77,000 hectares (190,000 acres) - an area almost the size of New York City.