French police suspect train derailment was sabotage

CLEON: French investigators suspect sabotage was behind a train derailment in northwestern France that injured 44 people and left passengers in a state of shock, prosecutors said on Saturday (Sep 12).

Carrying 186 passengers, the train was running between the Normandy cities of Rouen and Caen when it came off the rails around 7.45pm on Friday close to Renault's factory in the town of Cleon.

During the derailment, one carriage tipped onto its side while four others left the tracks.

A fragment of rail was found on the track, with the possibility of a malicious act being treated as the main line of inquiry, said Rouen prosecutor Sebastien Gallois.

"The reasons for its presence are unknown and will have to be determined by the investigation," he said.

Tests for drugs and alcohol on the train driver had come back negative.

Authorities activated a mass-casualty response plan, with 130 firefighters, five medical teams and 80 vehicles drafted in.

An AFP photographer saw a mass of railway staff working around the train on Saturday morning.

Gallois said 44 people were injured including an 18-year-old woman evacuated "in a critical condition".

She was no longer in life-threatening condition on Saturday but remained hospitalised.