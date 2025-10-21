France's ex-leader Sarkozy jailed, proclaiming his innocence

PARIS: France's ex-president Nicolas Sarkozy became the first former head of an EU state to be jailed on Tuesday (Oct 21), proclaiming his innocence as he entered a Paris prison.

France's right-wing leader from 2007 to 2012 was found guilty last month of seeking to acquire funding from Muammar Gaddafi's Libya for the campaign that saw him elected.

AFP journalists saw the 70-year-old - who has appealed the verdict - leave his home, and after a short drive flanked by police on motorbikes, enter the La Sante prison in the French capital.

"Welcome Sarkozy!", "Sarkozy's here," AFP reporters heard convicts shouting from their cells.

In a defiant message posted on social media as he was being transferred, Sarkozy denied any wrongdoing.

"It is not a former president of the republic being jailed this morning, but an innocent man," he said on X.

"I have no doubt. The truth will prevail."

Sarkozy was handed a five-year jail term in September for criminal conspiracy over a plan for late Libyan dictator Gaddafi to fund his electoral campaign.

After his Sep 25 verdict, Sarkozy had said he would "sleep in prison - but with my head held high".

Dozens of supporters and family members had stood outside the former president's home from early Tuesday, some holding up framed portraits of him.

"Nicolas, Nicolas! Free Nicolas," they shouted as he left his home, holding hands with his wife, singer Carla Bruni.

Earlier they had sung the French national anthem, as neighbours looked on from their balconies.

"This is truly a sad day for France and for democracy," said Flora Amanou, 41, who had come to show her support.