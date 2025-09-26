Former French president Sarkozy sentenced to five years in jail over Libya campaign funds case

PARIS: Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy was sentenced on Thursday (Sep 25) to five years in jail for criminal conspiracy over efforts to secure campaign funds from Libya, in a stunning downfall for the conservative leader who governed from 2007 to 2012.

The ruling, which makes Sarkozy the first French president in modern history to face imprisonment, was harsher than many expected and provoked shock across the political spectrum.

Visibly moved as he left court, Sarkozy denounced the verdict as “scandalous” and politically motivated. “If they absolutely want me to sleep in jail, I will sleep in jail, but with my head held high,” he told reporters, insisting on his innocence. His wife, singer Carla Bruni, stood beside him.

GUILTY OF CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

The Paris court found Sarkozy guilty of conspiring with close aides between 2005 and 2007 to seek funds from Libyan officials for his 2007 presidential campaign, though it acquitted him of corruption and illegal financing charges.

The judge said evidence showed Sarkozy allowed aides to pursue financing discussions with Libyan officials, even if there was no proof money reached his campaign coffers.

Sarkozy’s lawyer Jean-Michel Darrois said they were “shocked” by the ruling and would appeal.

The sentence is enforceable immediately. Sarkozy has until mid-October to settle his affairs before being called to prison, French media reported. He is expected to be summoned on Oct 13.