Former French president Sarkozy sentenced to five years in jail over Libya campaign funds case
PARIS: Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy was sentenced on Thursday (Sep 25) to five years in jail for criminal conspiracy over efforts to secure campaign funds from Libya, in a stunning downfall for the conservative leader who governed from 2007 to 2012.
The ruling, which makes Sarkozy the first French president in modern history to face imprisonment, was harsher than many expected and provoked shock across the political spectrum.
Visibly moved as he left court, Sarkozy denounced the verdict as “scandalous” and politically motivated. “If they absolutely want me to sleep in jail, I will sleep in jail, but with my head held high,” he told reporters, insisting on his innocence. His wife, singer Carla Bruni, stood beside him.
GUILTY OF CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
The Paris court found Sarkozy guilty of conspiring with close aides between 2005 and 2007 to seek funds from Libyan officials for his 2007 presidential campaign, though it acquitted him of corruption and illegal financing charges.
The judge said evidence showed Sarkozy allowed aides to pursue financing discussions with Libyan officials, even if there was no proof money reached his campaign coffers.
Sarkozy’s lawyer Jean-Michel Darrois said they were “shocked” by the ruling and would appeal.
The sentence is enforceable immediately. Sarkozy has until mid-October to settle his affairs before being called to prison, French media reported. He is expected to be summoned on Oct 13.
MIXED POLITICAL REACTIONS
Reactions in France were divided. Far-right leader Marine Le Pen, who was convicted in March of embezzling EU funds, criticised the practice of issuing rulings that take effect before appeals are heard.
Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau and other conservatives voiced support for Sarkozy, while left-wing politicians hailed the ruling as proof of judicial independence.
Advocacy group Sherpa, which joined the case, said the verdict confirmed the strength of France’s justice system.
MORE LEGAL TROUBLES
Despite losing his Legion of Honour earlier this year, Sarkozy remains an influential figure, recently meeting Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu and even expressing openness to Marine Le Pen’s far-right party as part of the “republican arc”.
Sarkozy has already faced convictions for corruption, influence peddling and overspending in his failed 2012 re-election bid. Last year, France’s highest court upheld a ruling requiring him to wear an electronic tag for a year, a first for a former head of state. A separate final ruling on the 2012 case is expected next month.