Logo
Logo

World

France's Macron reappoints Lecornu as Prime Minister
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

World

France's Macron reappoints Lecornu as Prime Minister

France's Macron reappoints Lecornu as Prime Minister

French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu delivers a statement in the courtyard at the Hotel Matignon in Paris after launching a series of talks with political parties' leaders as France faces a political crisis following the announcement of the resignation of the new government, France, October 8, 2025 (Photo: REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq)

11 Oct 2025 04:52AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday (Oct 10) reappointed his outgoing prime minister, Sebastien Lecornu, back into that position, just four days after Lecornu gave his resignation.

"The president of the republic has nominated Mr Sebastien Lecornu as prime minister and has tasked him with forming a government," the Elysee Palace said in a statement.

Lecornu, in a message on X, said he accepted his reappointment "out of duty", adding that "we must end the political crisis" gripping France.

He said he would do "everything possible" to give France a budget by the end of the year and added that restoring the public finances remained "a priority for our future".

Meanwhile, all those who wanted to join his government "must commit to setting aside presidential ambitions" for 2027 elections, he warned.

Related:

Source: Agencies/fs

Related Topics

France government Emmanuel Macron Prime Minister
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement